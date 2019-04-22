Daily roundup: Mother of NUS female undergraduate in peeping tom incident speaks out - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Mother of NUS female undergraduate in peeping tom incident speaks out

In her Facebook comment, Baey echoed her daughter's unhappiness towards NUS for the sanctions they imposed, calling it "completely unacceptable"... » READ MORE

2. Baby dies on AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Perth

Photo: Pixabay

The Western Australian Police confirmed the death of the baby although it said there was nothing to suggest of any suspicious circumstances surrounding the baby's death... » READ MORE

3. Not only Andy Hui: Jacqueline Wong's neighbour alleges actress had liaisons with 2 other men

Photo: Instagram

Now, a source claiming to be her neighbour has revealed that Jacqueline is regularly visited by different entertainment insiders, one of whom is a band guitarist and the other, a radio DJ... » READ MORE

4. K-pop group iKON steals the spotlight at Skechers Sundown Festival 2019

Photo: Skechers Sundown Festival

iKONICs' diligence paid off as they were spoiled by high energy performances from their favourite seven-membered group which delivered hits like Love Scenario, Bling Bling and crowd favourite Dumb and Dumber... » READ MORE