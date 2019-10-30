Daily roundup: Netizens slam viral Instagram story about 'Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food' - and other top stories today

1. ​Netizens slam viral Instagram story about 'Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food'

Facebook user Ganesh Nadrajan saw the lady's post on an Instagram Story and made sure to screengrab it for a post... » READ MORE

2. 7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he's 'finally married'

A Chinese man cried at his wedding because he's so glad that he's "finally married". PHOTO: Screengrab from PearVideo

"I'm finally married," he yelled into the microphone as the crowd went wild... » READ MORE

3. Belinda Lee 'ran away' from her husband during their first meeting​

PHOTO: Instagram/iamfeliciachin

She said: "The first time we spoke, I was having the runs because I ate too much. Halfway through the conversation, I had to go to the toilet so I turned and ran... » READ MORE

4. Neighbours say Ang Mo Kio flat fire was 'waiting to happen'

The charred unit at Block 446 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 after a fire broke out in the morning. PHOTO: The New Paper

The flat owner is an elderly woman in her 70s, who is believed to be suffering from dementia. It is unclear if she lives alone... » READ MORE

