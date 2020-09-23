Daily roundup: OG internet meme Longcat passes away after 18 long years - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Long live Longcat: OG internet meme passes away after 18 long years

Rest in power, Longcat, who lived a lengthy life as one of the stretchiest cats known on the internet.... » READ MORE

2. Why is 'Superman' Henry Cavill willing to play second fiddle to a 16-year-old actress?

PHOTO: Instagram/henrycavill

With his chiseled jawline, rugged good looks, buff physique, and that iconic Superman curl, Henry Cavill is the perfect Man of Steel. And like that DC Comics superhero, the A-lister is humble, too. Like how he is more than willing to play second fiddle to 16-year-old Millie Bobby Brown — who rose to fame as Eleven on sci-fi horror series Stranger Things — on Netflix's Enola Holmes.... » READ MORE

3. Man falls to death from Bukit Batok flat while fleeing drug bust

PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao

In a bid to escape the authorities, a man fell to his death from an HDB block along Bukit Batok Street 31 on Monday (Sept 21) afternoon. As Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers forced their way into his rented flat, the 63-year-old climbed out the kitchen window and fell... » READ MORE

4. Japanese man drops 10kg from playing video game, shows off impressive abs

In July, Japanese Twitter user and self-proclaimed "otaku" kzm shared before and after photos of himself, comparing his noticeably rounder body from last November to his muscular, well-defined one now.... » READ MORE

