Daily roundup: Our writers try interesting Korean snacks - and other top stories today

1. Snacc Attacc: We try tteokbokki flavoured nuts, ramyeon potato chips and other interesting Korean snacks

If you're still chasing the latest K-dramas and drooling over your favourite on-screen oppa (big brother) or noona (big sister), we have just the right Korean snacks to munch on to complete the experience... » READ MORE

2. Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast Singapore group By2 for 'sweeping up' face masks here to give China

On Feb 2, Singapore girl group By2 said on Weibo that they met up with local songbird Stefanie Sun in Singapore. The duo also shared that they "swept up" medical supplies to be donated to China... » READ MORE

3. 'Singapore Noodles' packaging with Native American imagery baffles actual Singaporeans

Should tourists go up to a local hawker and ask for a fresh plate of Singapore noodles, they’ll only receive a steaming hot bowl of confused, blank looks because what the hell even is that dish... » READ MORE

4. Novel coronavirus kills Chinese doctor who first warned of it​​​​​​​

The 34-year-old sent out a message to colleagues on Dec 30, but was later among eight whistleblowers summoned by police for "rumour-mongering."... » READ MORE

