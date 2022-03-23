Daily roundup: Police reports made against contractor who didn't complete renovations and went missing — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Police reports made against contractor who didn't complete renovations and went missing
At least 10 people purportedly fell prey to a renovation contractor who took their money but did not complete... » READ MORE
2. Jamie Chua visits Saudi Arabia, struggles with trying camel meat
Jamie also popped by Najd Village in Riyadh for a grand feast... » READ MORE
3. Did Funan spa try to smoke out noisy spin studio? Police and SCDF called
TikTok user Michykimchi posted a video of the incident, showing smoke exuding from the three cans on the floor... » READ MORE
4. 23 pieces of luggage, 450kg: Wu Chun and family move to China
For Wu Chun and his family, this trip signifies new beginnings for them... » READ MORE