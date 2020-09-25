Daily roundup: Poly student seeking husband on Carousell? It's just a prank - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Poly student seeking husband on Carousell? It's just a prank

The listing in question, posted by a now-defunct user, one linda4082, described the woman as a "used" item and listed her for free... » READ MORE

2. Zheng Geping: I was so stubborn as a kid that my principal slapped me

PHOTO: Instagram/zhenggeping

Speaking to Lianhe Wanbao recently, the 56-year-old hunkle said: "I'm quite stubborn. I won't admit fault for something I didn't do."... » READ MORE

3. Tan Kheng Hua serves quarantine for the 2nd time and shares some of her survival tips and hacks

PHOTO: Screengrab from Instagram/khenghua

She posted the personal tips and hacks to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (Singapore time), but we think they don't just apply to quarantine life... » READ MORE

4. Who is actress Jung Yu-mi who was once rumoured to be marrying Gong Yoo?

PHOTO: Netflix

First things first. This article is about the actress Jung Yu-mi, not another actress Jung Yu Mi who admitted in February this year to be dating boyband H.O.T's Kangta... » READ MORE