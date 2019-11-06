Daily roundup: Raymond Lam rumoured to have proposed to girlfriend - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Calvin Choy
AsiaOne

1. Did Raymond Lam just propose to his girlfriend?

Raymond Lam has reportedly proposed to girlfriend Carina Zhang on June 1 and plans to marry on Dec 8, his 40th birthday. The actor was said to have gone to Carina’s hometown of Yancheng and proposed to her there... » READ MORE

2. Thai influencer's quirky video with Merlion wins hearts of netizens

Thai influencer
PHOTO: Instagram/mayyr_

A video of a woman taking a video with Singapore's iconic Merlion has captured the hearts of netizens. In the video posted on May 25, Thai influencer Mayy R pretends she is washing her hair with the water gushing from the statue's mouth.... » READ MORE

3. Roxanne Tong struggles to replace scandal-hit Jacqueline Wong in TVB drama

Roxanne Tong
PHOTO: Instagram/RoxanneTong

Tong, who was told to shed 4.5kg by TVB bosses to take on Wong's role, said the pressure got to her on day one on the set as  she could not deliver her lines on cue.. ... » READ MORE

4. Elderly pedestrian dies after getting run over by truck: 'I heard a scream and cracking sound'

Accident
PHOTO: Stomp

A 72-year-old pedestrian died after being run over by a rubbish truck near Block 179 Yung Sheng Road on Monday afternoon (June 10). A 47-year-old man, was arrested for causing death by a negligent act ...» READ MORE

Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Anger mounts in South Korea over young couple who left baby to die at home
Anger mounts in South Korea over young couple who left baby to die at home
Japanese man &#039;pushed&#039; onto train tracks because of loud music from headphones
Japanese man 'pushed' onto train tracks because of loud music from headphones
18 play zones at Singapore&#039;s biggest indoor mall playground Kiztopia; here are the best
18 play zones at Singapore's biggest indoor mall playground Kiztopia; here are the best
2-year-old girl in China with smartphone addiction develops severe myopia of 900 degrees
2-year-old girl in China with smartphone addiction develops severe myopia of 900 degrees
Did Raymond Lam just propose to his girlfriend?
Did Raymond Lam just propose to his girlfriend?
1 killed, 6 injured in China after flying off glass slide
1 killed, 6 injured in China after flying off glass slide
Looking for Mr Right but finding nothing but unhappiness with matchmakers in Hong Kong
Looking for Mr Right but finding nothing but unhappiness with matchmakers in Hong Kong
Be wary of fake $50 and $100 portrait series notes: Police
Be wary of fake $50 and $100 portrait series notes: Police
Roxanne Tong struggles to replace scandal-hit Jacqueline Wong in TVB drama
Roxanne Tong struggles to replace scandal-hit Jacqueline Wong in TVB drama
Casting call made for &#039;American HBO series filming in Singapore&#039; - could it be Westworld?
Casting call made for 'American HBO series filming in Singapore' - could it be Westworld?
Johor Crown Prince&#039;s tweet sparks controversy on social media
Johor Crown Prince's tweet sparks controversy on social media
Actor Wang Yuqing, three times married, has found love again
Actor Wang Yuqing, three times married, has found love again

LIFESTYLE

16 things that are more expensive in Singapore than other first world countries
16 things that are more expensive in Singapore than other first world countries
Great Singapore Sale 2019 - best credit card GSS promotions right now
Great Singapore Sale 2019 - best credit card GSS promotions right now
JB massage price guide - Bangkok Spa, Thai Odyssey &amp; more
JB massage price guide - Bangkok Spa, Thai Odyssey & more
Blistering barnacles! Early &#039;Tintin&#039; cover sells for 1 million at US auction
Blistering barnacles! Early 'Tintin' cover sells for 1 million at US auction

Home Works

This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man in China &#039;drags new adopted dog with car due to its smell&#039;
Man in China 'drags new adopted dog with car due to its smell'
Don&#039;t get duped, Jeanette Aw warns fans against online imposters
Don't get duped, Jeanette Aw warns fans against online imposters
Not cool: Fake Himalaya Salt candy making its rounds; Sheng Siong says theirs is legit
Not cool: Fake Himalaya Salt candy making its rounds; Sheng Siong says theirs is legit
Singapore actor Joshua Ang warns about horror confinement nanny after 1-week-old baby gets admitted to ICU
Joshua Ang warns about horror confinement nanny after 1-week-old baby gets admitted to ICU

SERVICES