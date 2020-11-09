Daily roundup: Researchers more accurately simulate how cough droplets move - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Coronavirus: Researchers more accurately simulate how cough droplets in Singapore move

Researchers here have developed a simulation which more accurately models the spread of droplets when a person with Covid-19 coughs in Singapore's tropical environment.

A team from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's (A*Star) Institute of High Performance Computing said with the ability to simulate this, they are working with public agencies to plan group size limits and safe management measures... » READ MORE

2. In a tight spot: Volkswagen sedan occupying BlueSG lot trapped at Funan

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

The driver of a Volkswagen sedan found their car trapped in Funan's carpark on Saturday (Nov 7) after they took up a parking lot that's meant for BlueSG cars. With the three other lots in the carpark occupied, a BlueSG car user returning the rental car had to think out of the box... » READ MORE

3. Chew Chor Meng was shunned by other kids growing up because he didn't have a father

PHOTO: meWATCH/screengrab

The 51-year-old lost his father when he was only nine years old, which caused him to be ridiculed at the playground, he told local host Quan Yi Fong... » READ MORE

4. A look inside NOC Ryan Tan's $200,000 renovated penthouse post-divorce

PHOTO: YouTube/Ryan Sylvia

About a year after Night Owl Cinematic's Ryan and Sylvia showed off the '$2 million apartment' they co-owned, the penthouse unit has since gone through a massive $200,000 makeover following their divorce... » READ MORE

