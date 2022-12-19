Daily roundup: Rookie Thai boy band Perses train hard like K-pop idols while friends have jobs and holidays - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ‘We had an elimination test every 3 months’: Rookie Thai boy band Perses train hard like K-pop idols while friends have jobs and holidays

For a Thai pop group who just made their debut, the five members of Perses appeared like your typical boys next door — dressed in casual jackets and jeans with minimal makeup... » READ MORE

2. 'Too poor to afford a ticket': Fan manages to catch glimpse of Jay Chou in concert from 'Cat 0' seats

PHOTO: TikTok/Kwangggyou

No money to pay for a Jay Chou concert ticket? No problem.

It seems concertgoers have found a hack to still be in on the action at the Singapore National Stadium, despite not holding a ticket...» READ MORE

3. 'If your voice can't make it, don't even consider holding a concert': Jay Chou fans in Singapore lament poor vocals and sound quality

PHOTO: G.H.Y Culture & Media, Instagram/Shane Pow

Nobody wants to go to a concert by their fave pop star and have the backup singers steal the spotlight...» READ MORE

4. 'Loser' buddies embark on epic journey, cycle 3,400km from Singapore to Vietnam

PHOTO: TikTok/Jangpalo

Instead of hopping on a flight to Hanoi like regular tourists, two Singaporean men chose the road less travelled... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com