Daily roundup: Rookie Thai boy band Perses train hard like K-pop idols while friends have jobs and holidays - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. ‘We had an elimination test every 3 months’: Rookie Thai boy band Perses train hard like K-pop idols while friends have jobs and holidays
For a Thai pop group who just made their debut, the five members of Perses appeared like your typical boys next door — dressed in casual jackets and jeans with minimal makeup... » READ MORE
2. 'Too poor to afford a ticket': Fan manages to catch glimpse of Jay Chou in concert from 'Cat 0' seats
No money to pay for a Jay Chou concert ticket? No problem.
It seems concertgoers have found a hack to still be in on the action at the Singapore National Stadium, despite not holding a ticket...» READ MORE
3. 'If your voice can't make it, don't even consider holding a concert': Jay Chou fans in Singapore lament poor vocals and sound quality
Nobody wants to go to a concert by their fave pop star and have the backup singers steal the spotlight...» READ MORE
4. 'Loser' buddies embark on epic journey, cycle 3,400km from Singapore to Vietnam
Instead of hopping on a flight to Hanoi like regular tourists, two Singaporean men chose the road less travelled... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com