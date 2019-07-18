Daily roundup: Russian ex-beauty queen shares video about love life with ex-Malaysian King amid divorce reports - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Russian ex-beauty queen shares Instagram video about love life with former Malaysian King amid divorce reports

In the video posted on Wednesday (July 18), Ms Oksana Voevodina, 27, was filmed saying: "I will take care of him, and of course, I want to be the last person in his life, and I want to live with him until the end of my life"... » READ MORE

2. How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section

PHOTO: Instagram/Chaumet

Netizens are a difficult bunch to please. They have opinions on everything. Here are our favourite comments on social media the last seven days... » READ MORE

3. What's with all the Area 51 (and ST Kinetics) memes invading your feed these days?

Facebook/Ayy lmao

If you're confused why your feeds on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are suddenly inundated with Area 51 memes (and think-pieces), worry not for the truth is right here... » READ MORE

4. Baby in China dies on full month celebration after grandfather gives him alcohol

PHOTO: Unsplash

The grandfather fell for the taunt, he grabbed a cup of alcohol and gave the baby a sip, to "save his face"... » READ MORE