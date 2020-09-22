Daily roundup: Selina Jen wants to write her will after Alien Huang's death - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Selina Jen wants to write her will after Alien Huang's death

Taiwanese celebrity Alien Huang's sudden death is a reminder that life is fragile. For Taiwanese singer Selina Jen, that reminder has motivated her to consider writing up a will and nominating her younger sister, singer-actress Lorene, as the beneficiary... » READ MORE

2. Dine for free on your birthday: Free lobsters, gyoza, ice cream, sashimi cake and more

PHOTO: Facebook/TheBoilerSG

Birthdays mean turning a year older and wiser. And the chance to claim some birthday freebies! From free buffets to ice cream, here are some places where you can eat as much as you want without paying a single cent, though you may have to bring along a few companions to dine with you to enjoy some of them..... » READ MORE

3. Facebook user claiming to be VP at UOB slammed for 'Singapoo' comment; UOB reports account to Facebook

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

United Overseas Bank (UOB) has sought to assure the public that a netizen who called Singaporeans xenophobic and lazy is not actually holding a vice-presidential role at the bank as he claimed on Facebook.... » READ MORE

4. Every second counts: Mum rushing unconscious son to KKH shares difficulties locating emergency department

PHOTO: Facebook/Juliana Goh

In the wee hours of the morning, a couple rushing their son to the KK Women's and Children's Hospital's (KKH) children's emergency (CE) wondered which way to go..... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com