Daily roundup: Singapore’s performances at football championship go viral for the wrong reasons - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab; Football Association of Singapore
1. Singapore’s performances for AFC U-19 Championship 2020 Qualifiers go viral for the wrong reasons

And so they departed for Myanmar last week for their first match against Korea on Wednesday (Nov 6). Which, uh, ended in quite a harrowing manner: an 11-0 loss... » READ MORE

2. He defied death and became a bodybuilding champ after suffering a stroke

PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao

"I used to frequently wet the bed. There's a coffee shop below my place that's just about 300 metres away but it would take me 15 minutes just to wheel myself over," Lim recounted... » READ MORE

3. Jacqueline Wong breaks silence of 7 months but says nothing about cheating scandal

PHOTO: Instagram/jacquelinebwong

She was concerned about the reception for her previous acting project, Finding Her Voice, which is currently airing on TVB Jade... » READ MORE

4. Dear Thelma: Husband lives off her, and demands she supports his mistress too

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

That year, I was so used monetarily and physically. The more I gave and did, the more was demanded of me... » READ MORE

