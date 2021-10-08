Daily roundup: Singapore to open new VTL with South Korea - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singapore opens new VTL with South Korea; quarantine-free travel possible from Nov 15

There will be no restrictions on the purpose of travel or the need for a controlled itinerary or sponsorship... » READ MORE

2. New mall opening in Punggol: Northshore Plaza to have duplex Decathlon outlet and food options galore

PHOTO: Facebook/Punggol Northshore District

Come Oct 29, the Northshore Plaza will open its doors in the area's Northshore District... » READ MORE

3. Taiwanese teacher flips tables in meltdown over misbehaving students

PHOTOS: TikTok/anger_0876

Her emotional outburst was captured in a TikTok video which recently made the rounds on Taiwanese media... » READ MORE

4. Aching muscles, 'a block of wood': Zoe Tay to do wheelchair dance for President's Star Charity

PHOTO: Instagram/zoetay10

Still, she's having fun in the preparations because everyone is working well together... » READ MORE