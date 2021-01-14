Daily roundup: Singapore will review Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine before possible roll-out — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singapore will review Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine carefully before possible roll-out: Health Minister

This update follows the release of data on a Brazilian trial on Tuesday (Jan 12), which showed that the Sinovac vaccine was just 50.4 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic infections...» READ MORE

2. Jamie Chua, one of the original crazy rich Asians, says she struggles with self-doubt and uncertainty about her work

Singaporean socialite and influencer Jamie Chua has 1.2 million followers on Instagram and close to half a million subscribers to her YouTube channel. PHOTO: Instagram/ec24m

“I can’t be perpetually at a shopping [centre]. That makes me seem empty and a bit vacuous – and I don’t want to seem like that kind of person...» READ MORE

3. 'Rape-slay' case of Philippine flight attendant falls apart: Men she partied with say they are gay

PHOTO: Instagram/Christine Dacera

Police revealed they had autopsied the body only after it was embalmed and had not conducted any toxicology tests to look for drugs...» READ MORE

4. SMRT debunks viral TikTok video, says doors opening and closing was part of maintenance check

PHOTO: Facebook/MC Zee

Naturally, many who watched the video showing train platform doors opening and closing on their own immediately thought of ghosts or paranormal activity...» READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com