Daily roundup: Standing 2m apart halves the risk of Covid-19 infection according to latest study - and other top stories today

1. Standing 2m apart halves the risk of Covid-19 infection according to latest study

Due to the coronavirus situation, many countries have adopted measures such as safe distancing and the use of face masks, to lower the risk of infection... » READ MORE

2. Rain forms new K-pop group with Yoo Jae-suk after old 'corny' music video goes viral

From left: Rain and Yoo Jae-suk. YouTube screengrab

South Korean singer-actor Jung Ji-hoon (better known as his moniker Rain) is experiencing a surge in popularity and a revival in his music career... » READ MORE

3. Andie Chen: Thank you, Covid-19

Andie Chen and his family. Instagram/andiechen

At a time when people are mad that Covid-19 has ruined 2020, local actor Andie Chen is thanking the coronavirus because he is grateful... » READ MORE

4. We got our minds blown by JBL's first high-end (and very colourful) gaming headphones

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Since the age of portable Bluetooth speakers arrived, JBL has always been at the forefront of the pack... » READ MORE