Daily roundup: Table shields could be used when dining at eateries is allowed - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Coronavirus: Table shields could be used when dining at eateries is allowed

Acrylic table shields might be a regular sight at food and beverage establishments when dining in is allowed again during phase two of the post-circuit breaker reopening.... » READ MORE

2. Hunkle alert: 59-year-old Edmund Chen flaunts his post-CB abs and puts us all to shame

PHOTO: Instagram/edmundchen.sg

In a time when the circuit breaker caused some of us to compromise on our fitness, local actor Edmund Chen went and got ripped instead. No joke. The 59-year-old flaunted his abs in an Instaworthy thirst trap... » READ MORE

3. They started selling durians because of Covid-19

Left: Durian Lobang King owners, Q Lim and Marcus Png. Right: Home of Durian founder Samuel Chen

Durian Lobang King, Home of Durian

If you were to ask Marcus Png what he thought he'll be doing in 2020, selling durians would definitely not be his answer. Yet, this is what the 31-year-old is doing now... » READ MORE

4. The iPhone SE 2020 proves you don't need to fork out over $700 for a good iPhone

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

It’s a timely offer in this global economic turbulence — a brand new iPhone in 2020 that won’t significantly deplete your bank account. The catch here is that it’s a Frankenstein of a phone, composed of parts that we’ve all seen before. Take the form factor and the camera sensor of the iPhone 8... » READ MORE