Daily roundup: Table shields could be used when dining at eateries is allowed - and other top stories today

1. Coronavirus: Table shields could be used when dining at eateries is allowed
Acrylic table shields might be a regular sight at food and beverage establishments when dining in is allowed again during phase two of the post-circuit breaker reopening.... » READ MORE
2. Hunkle alert: 59-year-old Edmund Chen flaunts his post-CB abs and puts us all to shame
In a time when the circuit breaker caused some of us to compromise on our fitness, local actor Edmund Chen went and got ripped instead. No joke. The 59-year-old flaunted his abs in an Instaworthy thirst trap... » READ MORE
3. They started selling durians because of Covid-19
If you were to ask Marcus Png what he thought he'll be doing in 2020, selling durians would definitely not be his answer. Yet, this is what the 31-year-old is doing now... » READ MORE
4. The iPhone SE 2020 proves you don't need to fork out over $700 for a good iPhone
It’s a timely offer in this global economic turbulence — a brand new iPhone in 2020 that won’t significantly deplete your bank account. The catch here is that it’s a Frankenstein of a phone, composed of parts that we’ve all seen before. Take the form factor and the camera sensor of the iPhone 8... » READ MORE