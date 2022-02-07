Daily roundup: Taiwanese actor Ethan Juan says he's dating 'an ordinary girl' - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Taiwanese actor Ethan Juan announces he's dating 'an ordinary girl'

On Feb 5, the 39-year-old posted on Instagram Stories a photo of himself with a woman with long hair... » READ MORE

2. 'Other cake shops better quality': Rich and Good Cake Shop announces price increase but customers aren’t having it

PHOTO: Facebook/Rich and Good Cake Shop

However, in the case of Rich and Good Cake Shop, they got quite the opposite reaction when they voiced out their struggles... » READ MORE

3. Woman cries foul after realising label on chicken sold in NTUC FairPrice is inaccurate

TikTok/Ninamonzolevska

In her TikTok video, Nina Monzolevska was seen weighing the item at home, asking: "Why is FairPrice doing this to its customers?"... » READ MORE

4. 'Honestly, I like it': Hunky fishball noodle hawker on getting attention for his looks

PHOTO: Beam Artistes

"The reason why people pay attention to me is because I am a hawker," says William... » READ MORE