Daily roundup: Tekka Market stallholders live-streaming to sell their wares - and other top stories today

1. Badly hit by circuit breaker, Tekka Market stallholders are live-streaming to sell their wares

Tekka Market, the country’s oldest wet market, has officially gone online. The initiative is designed to help out both the sellers and consumers, especially seniors who prefer getting their goods from wet markets and actually interact with the vendors.... » READ MORE

2. 'NASA scholarship': Malaysian student claims that he was scammed

PHOTO: Twitter/theotherazharal

Some people found out that Azhar's name was not in NASA's online listing of citizen scientists as his screenshot had implied and questioned why Azhar had posted a screenshot of his profile on NASA's website... » READ MORE

3. Mother's Day circuit breaker edition: Make Mum a pretty bouquet with materials you can find at home

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Paper flower artist, Ong Shiang Yng, who runs kraftYNG, shares how you can make a carnation, or a bouquet's worth, using materials that you can find at home.... » READ MORE

4. Circuit breaker eats: What to order if you're staying in the North

PHOTO: Instagram/Makoeats

Deciding what to eat for today but have no idea what to pick from the seemingly endless options? Here are some places in the North that deliver to the doorstep to consider.... » READ MORE

