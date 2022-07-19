Daily roundup: Titus Low admits to knowing he truly loves Cheryl Chin only 'after the proposal' — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Titus Low admits to knowing he truly loves Cheryl Chin only 'after the proposal'

In a recent YouTube video, they took on questions that other couples might be "too afraid to answer"... » READ MORE

2. Gone without a trace: Singaporean's $220k Honda Civic Type-R goes missing in Genting

PHOTOS: Damien Yeo

A weekend getaway to Genting Highlands didn't end well for one Singaporean man who had his car stolen... » READ MORE

3. Singaporean TVB actress Eileen Yeow sends Hong Kong-based son to Singapore International School so he can do NS without 'culture shock'

Eileen Yeow has come back home to Singapore with her son Evan.

Instagram/Eileen Yeow

Even after spending 27 years in Hong Kong, this actress still has Singapore on her mind... » READ MORE

4. Only 1 teaspoon of sambal? Malaysian TikTok users do not approve of Singapore nasi lemak

Ivor_xianz's plate of food from Ponggol nasi lemak and her reaction to eating it.

Screengrabs/TikTok/Ivor_xianz

Here we go again. Singaporean food or Malaysian food, have your pick... » READ MORE