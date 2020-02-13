Daily roundup: Toddler flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision - and other top stories today

1. 2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision

An unlawful road race ended horribly after it resulted in a collision with a passing vehicle, causing a two-year-old child to be flung onto the highway in Malaysia... » READ MORE

2. Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it

PHOTOS: Facebook/陳小廷 , Facebook/ButtonTree

In desperate times, wearing a cloth mask is better than having no mask on at all ⁠— true or false?... » READ MORE

3. Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 24

PHOTO: YouTube

A private funeral was held on Feb 9th, with only her family and friends in attendance... » READ MORE

4. Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Wearing a mask is not the most important thing to do to keep the coronavirus at bay, said Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, director of medical services at the Ministry of Health... » READ MORE

 

