Daily roundup: Toddler flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
An unlawful road race ended horribly after it resulted in a collision with a passing vehicle, causing a two-year-old child to be flung onto the highway in Malaysia... » READ MORE
2. Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
In desperate times, wearing a cloth mask is better than having no mask on at all — true or false?... » READ MORE
3. Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 24
A private funeral was held on Feb 9th, with only her family and friends in attendance... » READ MORE
4. Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
Wearing a mask is not the most important thing to do to keep the coronavirus at bay, said Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, director of medical services at the Ministry of Health... » READ MORE