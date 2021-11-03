Daily roundup: Turf City lease expires end-2023 to make way for housing. Here's what it's like to live there - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Turf City lease expires end-2023 to make way for housing. Here's what it's like to live there

For the uninitiated, the plot of land is located off Dunearn Road in the Bukit Timah area. In fact, it’s right next to the Good Class Bungalow (GCB) areas of Binjai Park, Swiss Club Road, Eng Neo Avenue and... » READ MORE

2. Malaysian man travelled to Singapore to track daughter down, stabbed her 17 times near Marsiling bus stop

PHOTO: Singapore Police Force

A 65-year-old Malaysian widower who was fleeing the scene after stabbing his eldest daughter repeatedly near a bus stop along Marsiling Lane, returned to attack her a second time when he realised... » READ MORE

3. 'The wheel fell off and rolled away': BlueSG driver alerts other renters

PHOTO: Facebook/Tian Lee Wong

She also said that there was neither an alert signal nor collision, prior to the wheel falling off. Based on the photos and comments from Facebook, bolts – which would have held the wheel to the disc brake – were... » READ MORE

4. Livestreaming e-commerce platform run by Addy Lee, Pornsak and Michelle Chia made almost $4 million in sales in 2 months

PHOTO: Instagram/michellechiaofficial

It was also reported that for the months of August and September this year, Mdada made $3.9 million in revenue. The company has more than five million livestream views, over... » READ MORE

