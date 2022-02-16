Daily roundup: Vaccine maker Moderna to set up new subsidiary in Singapore — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Vaccine maker Moderna to set up new subsidiary in Singapore

Moderna has announced it will establish a new subsidiary in the Republic as part of its plans to increase its presence... » READ MORE

2. ICA couple didn't realise they were next-door neighbours

Dayana Yakob. PHOTO: Mha.gov.sg

How's this for serendipity: They lived in the same block, on the same floor and worked at the same place... » READ MORE

3. 'Felt like I was going to go crazy': YouTuber Ghib Ojisan tests positive, self-isolates in his home gym

PHOTO: YouTube/Ghib Ojisan

Singapore-based Japanese YouTuber Ghib Ojisan, who caught Covid-19 right before Chinese New Year... » READ MORE

4. Anita Yuen spends like crazy? Julian Cheung 'consults' lawyer if it's 'illegal' for a wife to do that

PHOTO: Instagram/@_anitayuenfanpage_

Hong Kong actress Anita Yuen's love for luxury is no secret. But it seems her spending might be breaking the bank... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com