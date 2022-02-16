Daily roundup: Vaccine maker Moderna to set up new subsidiary in Singapore — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Vaccine maker Moderna to set up new subsidiary in Singapore
Moderna has announced it will establish a new subsidiary in the Republic as part of its plans to increase its presence... » READ MORE
2. ICA couple didn't realise they were next-door neighbours
How's this for serendipity: They lived in the same block, on the same floor and worked at the same place... » READ MORE
3. 'Felt like I was going to go crazy': YouTuber Ghib Ojisan tests positive, self-isolates in his home gym
Singapore-based Japanese YouTuber Ghib Ojisan, who caught Covid-19 right before Chinese New Year... » READ MORE
4. Anita Yuen spends like crazy? Julian Cheung 'consults' lawyer if it's 'illegal' for a wife to do that
Hong Kong actress Anita Yuen's love for luxury is no secret. But it seems her spending might be breaking the bank... » READ MORE
