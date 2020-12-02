Daily roundup: Vending machines now dispensing Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak

One can get many things from vending machines in Singapore these days, and now, even nasi lemak... » READ MORE

2. Notice outside Ubi clinic 'turning away patients with fever and flu' confuses netizens

PHOTO: Facebook

Several notices placed outside a clinic in Ubi had netizens scratching their heads... » READ MORE

3. Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

PHOTO: AFP

Health experts think it may have originated in bats and then passed to humans, possibly via another species... » READ MORE

4. Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it's a waste

PHOTO: Instagram/Sonia Sui

If you think a few commenters would be enough to make Sonia Sui walk on eggshells, think again... » READ MORE