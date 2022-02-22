Daily roundup: Vietnamese woman loses 30kg in 4 months after boyfriend cheats on her — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Vietnamese woman loses 30kg in 4 months after boyfriend cheats on her

When a 21-year-old Vietnamese university student found out her boyfriend was cheating on her with her best friend, it gave her just the impetus she needed to turn her life around... » READ MORE

2. Covid-19 infection could damage testicles, harm sex drive in men, study shows

Professor Yuen Kwok Yung led the study on testicular and hormonal changes in hamsters infected with the coronavirus. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Researchers from the University of Hong Kong (HKU) have found that the coronavirus could damage testicles, lower sex drive and affect fertility in men... » READ MORE

3. Hong Huifang starring in Singapore-South Korea movie with Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actor

PHOTO: Instagram/Hong Huifang

Veteran actress Hong Huifang has been posting photos of herself draped in winter clothing and playing with snow but she's not doing #throwbacks... » READ MORE

4. Months of debts, promises and guilt trips: Woman declares bankruptcy after $240k 'pig-butchering' scam

This hybrid of romance and investment scams see fraudsters pretend to be a love interest to swindle unassuming partners. PHOTO: The Straits Times

After six months of trying to pay back banks, moneylenders and creditors, Christine (not her real name) finally started bankruptcy proceedings over a huge debt... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com