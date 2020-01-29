Daily roundup: What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket? - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?

With the upcoming annual Hong Bao Draw taking place on 7 Feb 2020, there will inevitably be a buzz of excitement from Singaporeans looking to become overnight millionaire...

2. ​Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year

PHOTO: Twitter/wcillustrated

Ip Ching, the son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on the first day of Chinese New Year at the age of 83...

3. Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo

PHOTO: AFP

Thousands of people from Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, had flown to Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore and Japan before...

4. Johor Prince says his prediction came true amid fears over Wuhan virus

PHOTO: Reuters

Malaysia's crown prince of Johor on Sunday (Jan 26) criticised the government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak...