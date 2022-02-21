Daily roundup: Why PM Lee Hsien Loong's Nehru comments hit a raw nerve in India — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Why PM Lee Hsien Loong's Nehru comments hit a raw nerve in India
“I was surprised at why he should comment at all on India’s internal domestic issues"... » READ MORE
2. Teachers and pupils lock themselves in classrooms after monkey breaks into Yishun primary school
A 39-year-old housewife, said she is concerned that children might scream when they see a monkey... » READ MORE
3. Touring Hillview Garden Estate: A freehold landed estate in Upper Bukit Timah with prices from $3 million
One thing I love about Hillview Garden Estate is that the houses here (even the terraces) are very sizeable... » READ MORE
4. Let things go: Ananda Everingham, star of new film Go Away, Mr Tumor, if he had little time left in life
"It's quite normal that people tend to live in the past or worry about the future and they forget what's present in their lives"... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com