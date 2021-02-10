Daily roundup: Woman, 29, shares her challenges of being a Muslim convert — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Woman, 29, shares her challenges of being a Muslim convert

In reality, the biggest struggle I faced was not from our families, but from the community...» READ MORE

2. Feel like you're in JB again with these $4 Ramly burgers from a Yishun coffee shop stall

PHOTO: Instagram/burockcuisine

The ones at Burock Cuisine go by the name Burger Ayam/Daging Special ($4) but are essentially the same thing... » READ MORE

3. ‘Inhuman, cruel and barbaric’: Yishun residents puzzled by strongly-worded no-smoking notice in lift

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

Directed towards "the human being who smoke or puff the smoke inside the lift", the strongly-worded notice berated said "human being" for being "uncivilised"... » READ MORE

4. Best for Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin to wed this year, Charmaine Sheh will marry a rich man, says local fengshui grand master

PHOTO: Instagram/ yejinhand

Local fengshui grand master Tan Khoon Yong looked into the birth dates of several of the hottest celebs in Singapore and the region to predict their fate... » READ MORE

