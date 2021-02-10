Daily roundup: Woman, 29, shares her challenges of being a Muslim convert — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Woman, 29, shares her challenges of being a Muslim convert
In reality, the biggest struggle I faced was not from our families, but from the community...» READ MORE
2. Feel like you're in JB again with these $4 Ramly burgers from a Yishun coffee shop stall
The ones at Burock Cuisine go by the name Burger Ayam/Daging Special ($4) but are essentially the same thing... » READ MORE
3. ‘Inhuman, cruel and barbaric’: Yishun residents puzzled by strongly-worded no-smoking notice in lift
Directed towards "the human being who smoke or puff the smoke inside the lift", the strongly-worded notice berated said "human being" for being "uncivilised"... » READ MORE
4. Best for Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin to wed this year, Charmaine Sheh will marry a rich man, says local fengshui grand master
Local fengshui grand master Tan Khoon Yong looked into the birth dates of several of the hottest celebs in Singapore and the region to predict their fate... » READ MORE
