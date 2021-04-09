Daily roundup: Woman learns adopted son's bride is her long-lost daughter on their wedding day - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Woman learns adopted son's bride is her long-lost daughter on their wedding day
The bride said finding her mother was a happier occasion than the wedding itself... » READ MORE
2. CLOY's 2nd leads Kim Jung-hyun and Seo Ji-hye dating for 1 year, claims Korean media that outed Hyun Bin's romance
The magic of Crash Landing on You continues with claims of a second couple to emerge from it... » READ MORE
3. Who will be next to lead the PAP's 4G team?
With DPM Heng Swee Keat announcing that he will step aside from the helm of the PAP's fourth-generation leadership, four men have emerged as likely candidates to fill his shoes.... » READ MORE
4. This weekend only: You can hire shirtless hunks to clean your house
Want a clean house with a side of eye candy?.... » READ MORE