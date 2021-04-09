Daily roundup: Woman learns adopted son's bride is her long-lost daughter on their wedding day - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Woman learns adopted son's bride is her long-lost daughter on their wedding day

The bride said finding her mother was a happier occasion than the wedding itself

2. CLOY's 2nd leads Kim Jung-hyun and Seo Ji-hye dating for 1 year, claims Korean media that outed Hyun Bin's romance

PHOTO: tvN, Instagram/ jhkim0405

The magic of Crash Landing on You continues with claims of a second couple to emerge from it

3. Who will be next to lead the PAP's 4G team?

PHOTO: The Straits Times

With DPM Heng Swee Keat announcing that he will step aside from the helm of the PAP's fourth-generation leadership, four men have emerged as likely candidates to fill his shoes.

4. This weekend only: You can hire shirtless hunks to clean your house

PHOTO: Vehs.com

Want a clean house with a side of eye candy?