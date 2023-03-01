Daily roundup: Woman says she was quoted $400 by Samsung to repair phone with green line after updating software — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Woman says she was quoted $400 by Samsung to repair phone with green line after updating software

A software update to a mobile phone is meant to eradicate any glitches. But this Samsung user, who opted to do so on her device recently, is left rueing the "unfair" repair costs... » READ MORE

2. 'Put down the fake honour and return the trophy': Netizens attack Physical: 100 winner Woo Jin-yong after manipulation claims

Netizens have sent hate towards Physical: 100 winner Woo Jin-yong (left) and even top 20 contestant Ma Sun-ho after claims that the finale was manipulated. PHOTO: Instagram/Woo Jin-yong, Ma Sun-ho

The internet giveth and it taketh away. A week ago, former national snowboarder and CrossFit athlete Woo Jin-yong was the talk of the town... » READ MORE

3. $1m Toto-winning roast meat hawker announces Bukit Merah stall closure

PHOTO: Facebook/Char Siu Lang

Char siew hawker Ivan Leong won $1 million in the Toto draw a decade ago before striking the lottery again last year... » READ MORE

4. Crosstalk comedian Zhao Jin says his mind went blank trying to discuss late partner Hua Liang

An old photo of comedy crosstalk duo Zhao Jin (left) and Hua Liang. PHOTO: Internet

The past can be painful to talk or think about, former crosstalk comedian Chen Zhaojin admitted... » READ MORE

