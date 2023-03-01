'Not fair': Woman says she was quoted $400 by Samsung to repair phone with green line after updating software

A software update to a mobile phone is meant to eradicate any glitches.

But this Samsung user, who opted to do so on her device recently, is left rueing the "unfair" repair costs.

Speaking to AsiaOne on Tuesday (Feb 28), Kayzel shared that an ominous green line appeared across the screen of her four-year-old Samsung Note 20 Ultra after the ill-fated update on Feb 23.

Making her way to a service centre in Plaza Singapura the next day, the housewife said that she was joined by other Samsung users who similarly faced the "green line of death".

But Kayzel said she was told by the staff there to pay $398 in repair costs since her phone is no longer covered by the one-year warranty.

Describing she had no issues with her phone before the software update, Kayzel said: "I asked the staff why my phone ended up like this, but she said she can't do anything.

"When she told me to change to a new phone, I just left. It's not fair that I have to pay."

Insisting that she won't be "wasting money" by forking out the repair fee, Kayzel shared that she will be using the faulty phone until it gives up on her.

"I can't use my phone for too long as the green line is too bright," the unhappy Samsung user said. "You can see there are others who have this same issue, but they don't care."

When Kayzel took to Facebook last Sunday (Feb 26) to share about her experiences, the post has since garnered over 500 comments.

Several netizens, who have the same issue with their mobile phones, offered suggestions on what the woman could do next.

In a Reddit post shared last June, user congster123 said that he was contemplating on what to do next after his Samsung mobile phone was not covered by warranty.

And in September, Reddit user pokipine expressed his frustration over the delays with his phone repairs.

"For now, I'm at a loss. Hope this helps whoever is facing the issue or is planning to buy a Samsung product in the future," he said.

Other phone users have recently reported about how their device had failed them.

In a Facebook post shared on Thursday (Jan 5), the woman, who identified herself as Hoong Hoong, said that the battery in her Huawei phone had exploded and "burnt itself to death".

This bizarre incident happened in the afternoon while she was at home, according to Hoong Hoong.

"[Luckily] I was not asleep and it was not in my skin-tight blue jeans," the woman said, adding that the phone was "just black" from the fire.

