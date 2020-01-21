Daily roundup: YouTuber slammed for faking injury to get business class upgrade - and other top stories today

Zhu’s video has garnered over 40,000 views on YouTube.
PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/Jamie Zhu
1. ​YouTuber slammed for faking ankle injury to get business class upgrade on Cathay flight

Zhu claimed that he was able to successfully convince flight attendants that he needed a new seat, as he couldn't fit the leg with the orthopedic boot in the economy class seat... » READ MORE

2. ​Here's the salary you need to earn to afford these homes in Singapore

PHOTO: The Straits Times

To make it easier for you, we crunched the numbers to provide an approximate salary you and your spouse should be earning before you consider buying a certain type of property in Singapore... » READ MORE

3. $100 only? Singaporeans tickled by 'ungrateful' kid

PHOTO: Facebook/Tong Yee

A father initially had his pride over his daughter’s award dashed after believing that she was unappreciative of the monetary gift — she kept repeating “$100 only” after receiving the prize. But it wasn't what he thought... » READ MORE

4. Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face

PHOTO: Instagram/hannah_quinlivan

Since it was Jay's birthday weekend, you would think Hannah would give him 'face', but she had 'no chill'... » READ MORE

