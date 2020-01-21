Daily roundup: YouTuber slammed for faking injury to get business class upgrade - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. YouTuber slammed for faking ankle injury to get business class upgrade on Cathay flight
Zhu claimed that he was able to successfully convince flight attendants that he needed a new seat, as he couldn't fit the leg with the orthopedic boot in the economy class seat... » READ MORE
2. Here's the salary you need to earn to afford these homes in Singapore
To make it easier for you, we crunched the numbers to provide an approximate salary you and your spouse should be earning before you consider buying a certain type of property in Singapore... » READ MORE
3. $100 only? Singaporeans tickled by 'ungrateful' kid
A father initially had his pride over his daughter’s award dashed after believing that she was unappreciative of the monetary gift — she kept repeating “$100 only” after receiving the prize. But it wasn't what he thought... » READ MORE
4. Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Since it was Jay's birthday weekend, you would think Hannah would give him 'face', but she had 'no chill'... » READ MORE