Orange-yellow fireball illuminates Thai night sky, believed to be 'explosive meteor'

Residents in the central and eastern provinces of Thailand witnessed a bright orange-yellow fireball streaking across the sky on Sunday (Oct 26) morning.

Several social media users reported the sightings followed by a sonic boom at around 12.30am.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand said it believes the sighting to be an "explosive meteor" that could happen during the Orionid meteor shower.

"Based on the appearance of the meteor that appears in these social media clips, it is expected to be an explosive-type (Bolide) which is more luminous than a full moon," the institute said.

According to the UK's Royal Museums Greenwich, the Orionid meteor shower is active from Oct 2 to Nov 7.

The museum added that the while the meteor shower would have peaked on the night of Oct 22, it should be observable "for several days on either side of this 'maximum' date".

