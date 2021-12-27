Indonesian teens chase down mosque manager with parang over changed WiFi password

As much as WiFi is a daily need for most of us, some can go to extreme lengths to ensure continued access.

Two Indonesian teenagers were so enraged at a mosque manager for changing the WiFi password at the place of worship that they chased him down with a parang.

The incident occurred at Al Muslim mosque in East Medan, North Sumatra last Friday (Dec 24) at 10.56pm.

A 19-second clip was captured on a CCTV and a lengthened version was uploaded on Tribun Medan Official's YouTube channel the following day. The YouTube video has since garnered over 1,100 views.

Three men can be seen scurrying down the mosque's hallway in the video, away from the two teenage boys armed with a parang.

Tribun News reported that the mosque manager had changed the WiFi password and this sparked a reaction from the two youths.

The East Medan Police Chief, Police Commander Rona Tambunan told the Indonesian publication that both teenagers have been detained by the police last Saturday (Dec 25) morning.

He added that the three men being chased by the teenagers in the mosque are in the midst of filing a police report themselves.

ALSO READ: Murder accused in Kallang slashings says..I didn't touch the parang

amierul@asiaone.com