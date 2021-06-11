No joke: Mum in Taiwan uses pet geese to 'supervise' rowdy kids during semi-lockdown

Kids get up to all sorts of shenanigans when their parents are not watching.

And as Covid-19 forces schools in Taiwan to remain shut until the end of summer vacation, some parents said they're struggling to deal with rowdy kids at home.

This is why a mum came up with an interesting way of reining in her children.

In a viral Facebook post on Monday (June 7), she shared two photos — one showing her three kids huddled together in a corner of the living room as a goose sat on the sofa, the other showing a close-up of her two pet geese.

Explaining that the pandemic has kept her energetic kids cooped up at home, she joked: "They're not listening to me and making so much noise at home, so I sicced the geese on them."

The post made many netizens chuckle, with one commenting: "Looks like it’s working well, the kids are all hiding in a corner".

Some parents even asked the woman whether they could rent the geese for a few days so they can look after their kids.

'Are the geese for rent? I’d like to rent them for two days' PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

'How much does it cost to rent the geese for an hour?' PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

There were also others who were concerned for the kids' well-being, pointing out that a bite from a goose is very painful.

'Someone has mentioned this… a bite from a goose really hurts' PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Addressing their concern, the mum said that the geese are usually out on the balcony and her children are not in any serious danger.

She also jested that female geese appeared to be more effective in dealing with rowdy children.

While many were amused by the Facebook post, the mum is not the only one having trouble keeping their little ones occupied at home as schools and workplaces were ordered to close to curb Covid-19 infections.

Last April, a family in Malaysia jokingly taped their daughter to the floor using clear adhesive tape with a pillow to cushion her head so that her dad can work from home in peace.

As of June 10, Taiwan has 12,222 Covid-19 cases and 361 deaths. The country, which saw a recent surge in domestic infections, extended Covid-19 restrictions until June 28.

