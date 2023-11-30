Teen hits delivery man with golf club in Seoul, says he did it for no reason

A teen in South Korea recently swung a golf club at a delivery man riding a motorcycle, injuring the latter's leg and damaging his vehicle.

Footage of the attack, which was recorded by the delivery man's helmet camera, made its way to YouTube channel BobaedreamTV on Nov 24.

It showed the teen striking the delivery man with a golf club as he drove past the gate of an apartment complex in the wealthy district of Gangnam.

Upon getting hit, the victim stopped his motorcycle and tried to confront the teen, who ignored him. The teen subsequently picked up the weapon from the road and walked away.

According to BobaedreamTV, the victim suffered a leg injury from the attack.

In addition, his motorcycle had damages that would cost an estimated 2.6 million won (S$2,700) to repair.

The victim said that the teen's father briefly apologised over the phone, but later became uncontactable.

When the delivery man asked for 30 million won in compensation, the assailant's father proposed to only pay half the amount.

The assailant, a high school student, was arrested on Nov 11 and is currently facing aggravated assault charges, The Korea Herald reported.

During investigations, the teen said he carried out the attack without any specific reason. He also had a previous assault conviction.

