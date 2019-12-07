Turbulence brings couple together on flight to Taipei

PHOTO: Facebook/zhe.wei.33886
Candice Cai
Candice Cai
AsiaOne

It's been advised that one should catch flights and not feelings.

Where some have failed, a pair of passengers on a flight to Taipei were successful in accomplishing both.

A Taiwanese man known by his Facebook moniker, Ya Chao, shared:

"You won't believe it, but it's possible to meet someone (special) on a flight."

He recounts how he'd seen the pink-haired woman even before he boarded the plane, "carrying big and small bags and running about". It's not clear where they were departing from.

Photo: Facebook

Turns out, they were seated at the same row, with her at the window and him at the aisle, an empty seat separating them.

說來你們可能不信... 飛機上認識是真的.. 那我來說說發生了什麼 在上飛機之前我就看到了她 一個女生大包小包跑來跑去像個瓜皮 上了飛機後 我坐在外面 而這瓜皮 拿著大包小包 但她坐裡面 我那時候就在想...

Posted by 亞朝 on Friday, 5 July 2019

He wondered how a petite girl like her could stow her bags in the overhead compartment, and true enough, the lady soon turned to him for help.

They got to talking after she offered him some cherries, and "we talked and talked, about movies, hobbies, everything", wrote Ya Chao.

He found out she was from Chongqing, China, spoke very good English, and was an avid traveller who loved adventure.

因為瓜皮是大陸人剛剛辦好了FB了 正式加我了 請各位版上的好友尊重點 看在我們的友誼的面子上 😂😂😂😂

Posted by 亞朝 on Saturday, 6 July 2019

Ya Chao also suggested journeying together in Taipei once they landed, as they were headed in the same direction.

Before long, she shifted to the middle seat so that they could continue their conversation more comfortably.

Just as he was explaining why her plan of exploring three geographically disparate areas in Taiwan within a short period of time was a bad idea, turbulence hit.

"It was quiet. I felt something come over me, and turned to look at her. No, more like stare at her.

"A bold thought came to my head.

"And it seemed like she felt something too.

"She suddenly said she was tired, and without another word, she put on her eye mask and leaned back in her chair.

"But as the turbulence continued, we found ourselves holding each other's hand with our sweaty palms.

"I grabbed her hand tightly, reassuring her that everything is alright and we'll be safe."

那個...........說來你們可能不信 我搭飛機認識了一個女生 然後我們聊了一會天... 然後就變成這樣了.......... .............. ................... ........................................

Posted by 亞朝 on Wednesday, 3 July 2019
PHOTO: Facebook

Just when he (and us readers) thought the most exciting part of their journey was over, the pair ran into another predicament at the airport.

His lady love realised that she'd absent-mindedly kept her essential travel documents in her checked-in luggage.

But according to Ya Chou, "perhaps it was meant to be", that he ended up having to help her retrieve her luggage from the carousel. He also shared that had he not been fired from his job and forced to return home, their chance meeting would not have happened. 

His story, which was posted on July 5, is said to detail their romance which began two days prior.

The story has caught the imagination of internet users, with more than 3,000 shares on Facebook and 600 comments.

From a more recent post by Ya Chao on July 7, it appears the pair are still together.

瓜皮脑袋到底装的什么这么重？？怀疑自己养了只哈士奇~~

Posted by 劉鈺丹 on Sunday, 7 July 2019

Wrote one commenter: "If you were not handsome and she wasn't beautiful, I believe the conversation wouldn't continue as it did."

PHOTO: Facebook

But a majority of commenters expressed envy and hope that they too, could find their special someone on a plane one day. 

Guess Cupid can strike in the most unexpected situations, or sometimes, even in a cinema

candicecai@asiaone.com

More about

Dating/Relationships Air travel
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Singapore &#039;poor&#039;, &#039;less developed&#039; and &#039;very dangerous&#039;: Online comment riles internet
Singapore 'poor', 'less developed' and 'very dangerous': Online comment riles internet
Chinese police race to solve missing girl mystery
Chinese police race to solve missing girl mystery
Andy Hui spotted at Sammi Cheng&#039;s rehearsal; could he be performing at her concert?
Andy Hui spotted at Sammi Cheng's rehearsal; could he be performing at her concert?
Turbulence brings couple together on flight to Taipei
Turbulence brings couple together on flight to Taipei
Man in UK goes blind in right eye after showering with contact lenses on
Man in UK goes blind in right eye after showering with contact lenses on
Singaporean who forgot to show passport when leaving Malaysia fined $820
Singaporean who forgot to show passport when leaving Malaysia fined $820
Orchard Towers murder: Video shows victim collapsing after brawl
Orchard Towers murder: Video shows victim collapsing after brawl
5566&#039;s Tony Sun denies rumours of a new bae, says they&#039;re just friends
Does 5566's Tony Sun have a new bae?
Dyson beauty lab in Funan offers free hair makeovers - and other places in Singapore for free beauty services
Dyson beauty lab in Funan offers free hair makeovers - and other places in Singapore for free beauty services
Celebrity DJ Tenashar arrested twice in three days for suspected drug offences, trespass
Celebrity DJ Tenashar arrested twice in three days for suspected drug offences, trespass
6 things I wish I knew before I became a &#039;micro-influencer&#039;
6 things I wish I knew before I became a 'micro-influencer'
Worth the weight: Malaysian sells durians without weighing the shell
Worth the weight: Malaysian sells durians without weighing the shell

LIFESTYLE

Batam now nail care haven for Singaporean tourists
Batam now nail care haven for Singaporean tourists
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas

Home Works

Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas
8 things no one tells you about electrical works
8 things no one tells you about electrical works
Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Jesseca Liu loses laptop, pleads for its return
Jesseca Liu loses laptop, pleads for its return
Woman in China slaughters chicken after she was stopped from boarding train with it
Woman in China slaughters chicken after she was stopped from boarding train with it
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao are getting married after dating for 4 years
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao are getting married after dating for 4 years
Malaysian woman finds worm growing in her foot after beach vacation
Malaysian woman finds worm growing in her foot after beach vacation

SERVICES