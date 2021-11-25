Daily roundup: Men caught stealing ashes of dead female livestreamer for superstitious ghost marriage ritual — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Men caught stealing ashes of dead female livestreamer for superstitious ghost marriage ritual

Three funeral home workers in northern China have been detained for stealing the ashes of a dead woman to sell to a local family for an illegal ghost marriage business... » READ MORE

2. 'Taste of freedom': Eighteen Chefs founder Benny Se Teo leaves the restaurant chain

PHOTO: Facebook/Benny Se Teo

Explaining that he is retiring, the 61-year-old said he "left the company on a good note"... » READ MORE

3. If it weren't for Sharon Au, Darren Lim and Evelyn Tan might not have got together

Sharon Au (left) with Evelyn Tan, Darren Lim and the couple's youngest child Elliot. PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao through Sharon Au

Local celebrities Darren Lim and Evelyn Tan have been together for a long time and they're still going strong. However, they might not have had that happy ending if it weren't for another celebrity — former actress-host Sharon Au... » READ MORE

4. Single, living with parents and uncertain: 27-year-old's post on his adulting struggles strikes a chord with internet

PHOTO: Facebook/nomoneylah2018

This is exactly the predicament that Chin Yi Xuan, and many other millennials, have found themselves in, at least judging from Yi Xuan's viral Facebook post on the struggles of adulting... » READ MORE

