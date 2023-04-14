KOed: Amateur boxer knocks out 'Shaolin monk' within 2 minutes at martial arts match in China

Most of us have seen highly-skilled Shaolin monks in movies, where they punish their opponents with an array of slick moves.

Well, in a recent kung fu boxing championship match in Guangdong, a Chinese man claiming to be a Shaolin monk was unceremoniously knocked out by his opponent in under two minutes.

The self-claimed Shaolin monk, Shi Yongjun, was up against a boxing amateur known as Ah Jun.

The match took place at a shopping mall in Guangdong last Friday (April 7), reported Chinese media.

Among the participants were professional boxers, traditional martial artists and even influencers.

Videos of Shi's embarrassing performance quickly circulated on Chinese social media, earning laughs from netizens.

In the clip, Shi, dressed in a monk's robe without gloves, started off the match by moving around Ah Jun, and gesturing frantically.

Unfortunately, his 'moves' were no match for the boxer, who knocked him down easily with two punches in the face.

Despite being floored, the 'monk' regained his composure, got up and proceeded to chase Ah Jun around the ring for another minute before getting knocked out.

While he was lying on the ground, someone asked if Shi could continue the match, and the latter shook his head, with a defeated expression on his face.

After the video of his defeat went viral, netizens started questioning if he was a real monk in the first place, reported 8world.

Even his opponent, Ah Jun, took to Douyin to call his bluff, saying that he was trying to fool others with his fake moves.

Others also began scrutinising his moves in the ring, pointing out that they were nothing like actual Shaolin kung fu.

Chinese MMA fighter knocks out two kung fu 'masters'

Unfortunately, Shi isn't the only self-proclaimed martial arts practitioner to have been ridiculed online.

In 2019, a Chinese mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, A Hu, knocked out two kung fu 'masters' in one night.

A Hu fought a Wing Chun 'master' named Ding Hao, whom he easily defeated by landing a punch flush on the latter's temple, sending him crumpling into the ropes.

His second opponent that night, a Tai Chi practitioner Song De Cai was also dominated in a similar method, receiving several punches to his face and body.

