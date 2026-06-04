Hong Kong principal involved in swearing incident sacked by school; resignation rejected

A Hong Kong secondary school principal was on Wednesday (June 3) sacked after he was caught on video swearing at security guards during a student trip to Singapore on May 22.

In doing so, San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School also rejected Lee Cheuk Hing's resignation, which would have been effective on August 31.

A statement from the school's incorporated management committee issued on Wednesday reads: "If he were to stay on as principal until August 31, the school's normal operations would be severely impacted, hindering teachers and students from moving on as quickly as possible."

The committee noted that Lee's behaviour was "vulgar" and in contravention of the professional code of conduct for teaching staff stipulated by the Education Bureau.

It added that Lee would be immediately dismissed and relieved of all duties without notice or payment in lieu.

Under Hong Kong's Employment Ordinance, an employer may summarily dismiss an employee if a person is found to have misconducted themself seriously.

Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported the school's manager Edmund Wong Chun Sek as saying that the incident would not affect the hiring of Lee's replacement.

"I believe an isolated incident will not discourage dedicated, capable and aspiring educators from applying for the principalship," the former lawmaker reportedly said, adding that the decision to fire Lee was guided by the best interests and well-being of students.

What happened on May 22

Lee's behaviour came to a light on May 23 after videos showing him swearing at Safra Jurong's security officers surfaced on social media.

He was seen telling two female security guards stationed there to "shut up" after they attempted to direct the bus to a designated parking area.

Lee was subsequently suspended on May 27 and he tendered his resignation the next day.

The Union of Security Employees said following a visit on May 30 that the officers had the students' safety in mind and wanted to prevent a line of 23 vehicles from having to drive around the bus to make a sharp turn to enter the premises' driveway, which could have led to an accident.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries on Monday, the police confirmed receiving a report and said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Under the Private Security Industry Act, those who harass or verbally abuse security officers could face imprisonment of up to six months and a fine of up to $5,000.

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