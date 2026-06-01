Security union shows support for guards involved in Hong Kong school principal incident

The Union of Security Employees (USE) is standing in solidarity with the two female security officers who were involved in an altercation with a Hong Kong school principal last week.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (May 30), the union said it visited Safra Jurong "to show our support" to the officers.

"During the interaction, the women officers shared how challenging the situation was.

"Their singular focus was to stop the children from alighting in an unsafe zone along a busy main road at evening peak hour," said the union.

It added that this was done to prevent a line of 23 cars from having to go around the bus to make a sharp turn to enter the Safra driveway, which could have led to an accident.

"Despite the ordeal, the officers have remained resilient and continue to carry out their duties with professionalism, safeguarding the safety of patrons at Safra Jurong," the union added.

USE presented the security guards with "a small gesture of support" and thanked them for their "dedication and commitment to keeping the community safe".

The union added that it strongly condemns any form of abuse towards security officers, who perform their duties under the Private Security Industry Act to safeguard lives and properties.

Video of altercation went viral

The two security officers found themselves in spotlight last week after they were seen arguing with the school principal in a video that went viral last week.

In the video, he can be seen yelling and hurling Cantonese profanities at the guards.

The man was later identified as Lee Cheuk-hing, the school principal of San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Tuen Mun, located in north-west Hong Kong.

Hong Kong education news portal Edu Lancet reported that the school was on a study tour here from May 20 to 25.

An anonymous online user claimed that the incident happened at about 6pm on May 22, when the school was headed to an unnamed Western restaurant in Jurong for dinner.

A week later, it was reported that Lee had resigned from his post after facing suspension over the incident.

Responding to AsiaOne's inquiries, the police confirmed receiving a report and are investigating the incident.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com