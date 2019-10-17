Up to four 5G networks being planned to secure Singapore's digital future

Read also

The IMDA has called for interested operators to submit detailed proposals on their deployment plans by January next year, with the intention to assign 5G airwaves needed to provide islandwide coverage to up to two winning submissions by June next year.

The selection will be done through a regulatory process known as a Call For Proposal rather than an airwave auction. Proposals will be assessed on telcos' financial capability, as well as network security design and ability to achieve 50 per cent islandwide coverage by end-2022.

Operators of the nationwide 5G network need to each offer at least $55 million for the scarce 3.5GHz band of airwaves to provide nationwide coverage. There is an additional utilisation fee of $154,000 per year over 15 years for this band.

The operators will also be given the millimetre wave (mmWave) spectrum in the 26GHz and 28GHz bands free of any licence fees. But an annual utilisation fee of $1.232 million will apply over 16 years for each operator.

Meanwhile, operators of the two smaller 5G networks will only be given the mmWave spectrum. The same utilisation fees apply over 16 years.

They are allowed to piggyback on existing 4G technologies initially as 5G technologies for mmWave deployments are not yet available.