Gear up with our survival guide to queueing up for the new iPhone 11

It’s that time of the year again, people. Over the next couple of days, expect a maze of barricades to be set up outside the Apple store along Orchard Road, where hundreds of people young and old will sacrifice their time and sanity to get their hands on the latest iPhones on Sept 20.

Bless your hearts, Apple fanboys and electronics flippers — other tech brands don’t enjoy quite as much fanfare and media buzz as an iPhone launch. Well, except for Huawei’s National Day promo back in August, but the lesser said about that chaotic day, the better.

Just like the last couple of years, there’ll be long winding lines of patient people camping outside the Apple Store in Orchard — except this time, Singapore has a second one at Jewel Changi Airport. Aside from those two places, there’ll be queues at Singtel’s own iPhone 11 launch event at Marina Bay Sands on top of Starhub’s and M1’s own flagship stores.