Here are the new TV shows and films you should absolutely binge in June 2021

Lots of stuff to look forward to this month.

PHOTO: Disney+

June is packed! Almost every weekend of the month will see big new releases from either Netflix or Disney+, and a lot of them are comicbook adaptations.

Whether you want to watch the god of mischief go on an adventure across time and space in Loki or watch a deer-boy struggle to survive in a harsh post-apocalypse... there's a little something here for the whole family. Fans of anime will be pleased, too! Not one, not two, but three different anime make their debut this month.

Sweet Tooth (June 4) - Netflix

What if the world was ravaged by a dangerous pandemic? I know, I know - pretty novel premise, right? 10 years ago, the Great Crumble laid waste to the world and led to the strange emergence of hybrid babies born part human and part animal.

Distrustful of these new hybrids, humans feared and even began to hunt them. In the modern day, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus leaves his secluded forest home after a decade, and sets off on an adventure with a wandering loner named Jepperd.

This series is based on an excellent (and incredibly dark) comicbook, so it’s a good bet that it’s going to make for a fun (or dismal) afternoon.

Loki (June 9) - Disney+

Disney+’s latest Marvel series is one of its most anticipated releases yet. Loki follows the god of mischief after he escapes with the Cosmic Cube during the events of Avengers: Endgame. As it turns out, he was captured by the Time Variance Authority almost immediately after, and put to task to restore an incredibly broken timeline.

This time-and-space-hopping adventure stars Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Owen Wilson as his partner/supervisor Mobius M. Mobius. If you’re looking for more of the fun, quirky storytelling that came out of WandaVision’s earlier episodes, this might be for you.

Lupin: Part 2 (June 11) - Netflix

Lupin follows the life and times of professional thief Assane Diop, an orphan son in France seeking revenge against the Pellegrini family for framing his father with a theft he didn’t commit. Inspired by a book about the infamous thief Arsene Lupin, he uses sheer cunning to expose the crimes of Hubert Pellegrini.

In Part 2, Assane’s quest for revenge has torn his family to pieces, and he’s going to have to think of a new plan - even if it means throwing himself into danger.

ALSO READ: Here's how to watch select Netflix original movies and TV shows without a subscription

Trese (June 11) - Netflix

Trese is a new Filipino anime series based on a popular manga of the same name. The story follows Alexandra Trese, a detective who specialises in dealing with mythical creatures from Philippine folklore. Even as she’s navigating a supernaturally-powered criminal underworld however, Trese senses a storm brewing… as if things couldn’t get any worse.

Record of Ragnarok (June 17) - Netflix

Record of Ragnarok is a popular manga series with over six million copies in print - so of course it’s getting an anime adaptation. Representatives from different eras of human history battle the world’s various deities in 13 one-on-one battles, and the fate of humanity lies at stake. You know how some anime have tournament arcs?

This one is the tournament arc. Graphinica is on animation duty (Juni Taisen: Zodiac War, Hello World) for this action-packed series.

Luca (June 18) - Disney+

Disney’s synopsis for Luca promises, “a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides.” That young boy is Luca, a sea monster who befriends another sea monster named Alberto.

ALSO READ: Masters of the Universe: Revelation premieres July 23 on Netflix

Together, the two decide to venture into the human world for the very first time via the town of Portorosso. As The Little Mermaid taught us, it’s a little hard to get a foot in with these pesky humans when you don’t know much about them. Look at that gorgeous animation!

Godzilla: Singular Point (June 24) - Netflix

After this kaiju-stomping anime series finishes its run in Japan, it’s dropping on Netflix for all of us to binge. Studio Bones (My Hero Academia) helms this entirely new take on the Godzilla universe with a colourful cast of human characters struggling to unravel the mysteries behind a sudden outbreak of kaiju.

You won’t just see the Big G in this - his compatriots and occasional rivals Rodan, Jet Jaguar and more will appear too.

The Mysterious Benedict Society (June 25) - Disney+

This quirky-looking Disney+ original follows the adventures of four young orphans, each gifted in different ways bound together by the ability to see straight to the truth.

So says the strange Nicholas Benedict at the very least, who employs them to stop his evil twin - Ledroptha Curtain - from using brainwashing techniques to take over the world. This show is based on a book series of the same name, so at least you’ll have something to read after your binge.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement (June 28) - Netflix

The Seven Deadly Sins is coming to an end with this final season - but at least we still have more episodes to look forward to for now! The Seven Deadly Sins has delivered one thrilling adventure after another, following ten commandments as they battle against evil.

ALSO READ: Here are the new TV shows and films you should absolutely binge in May 2021

The epic saga is finally coming to an end, so now would be a pretty good time to catch up on past seasons before Dragon’s Judgement drops.

America: the Motion Picture (June 30) - Netflix

PHOTO: Netflix

This Netflix original has a pretty stacked cast. In a spoofed-up look at the American Revolution, a buff and chainsaw-wielding George Washington teams up with Sam Adams, Thomas Edison, Paul Revere and Geronimo to take down Benedict Arnold and King James. Channing Tatum, Simon Pegg, Judy Greer, Bobby Moynihan, Olivia Munn, Will Forte, Andy Samberg, Jason Mantzoukas, Raoul Trujillo and more star.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are producing, and they have a tendency of making some pretty great animated stuff: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, the Lego Movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Mitchells vs. the Machines… you get the idea.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.