Masagos takes on Musk as he throws shade at Tesla’s electric cars

PHOTO: Reuters
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

It’s no secret that Tesla’s Chief Executive and Tweeter-in-Chief Elon Musk has no love for Singapore’s stance on his snazzy electric vehicles (EVs). Earlier this year, the meme-versed Silicon Valley billionaire slammed the Singapore government for being "unwelcome" to Tesla’s electric dreams, taking issue with the alleged lack of support and glacial pace in adopting EVs. 

It took several months, but they're back at it again. In an interview on Wednesday (Aug 21), Minister for Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli shot back at Musk’s comments and asserted that his fancy Tesla cars are just “lifestyle” assets and not so much a solution to climate change. 

"What Elon Musk wants to produce is a lifestyle," Masagos said when asked about the entrepreneur's comments, per Bloomberg’s report

"We are not interested in a lifestyle. We are interested in proper solutions that will address climate problems."

Quite a nasty burn there, with Masagos adding that mass transit is the more appropriate step towards tackling climate change. As such, the government has prioritised greater use of buses and trains as part of Singapore’s efforts to cope with global warming — a priority on the same level as the city-state’s military defence. 

Nonetheless, Masagos is confident that Singapore is capable of converting "petrol cars to 100 per cent EVs", but highlighted the difficulty in developing enough charging stations for everyone, especially with most of the population residing in high-density areas. 

"Just choosing a parking spot is already problematic," Bloomberg quoted the minister. "And now you want to say who gets the charging point. We do not have the solution yet."

Still, that’s not to say that Singapore is entirely unwelcome to EVs, as Musk had claimed. Earlier this week, the Economic Development Board supported Royal Dutch Shell’s initiative in launching EV charging points at 10 Shell kiosks across the country. Next week, the resort island of Sentosa will test-run a service that allows visitors to book rides on driverless electric shuttle buses. SP Group — a state-owned electricity and gas provider — plans to roll out 1,000 EV charging points all over Singapore by next year. 

As of writing, Musk hasn’t responded to Masagos. Perhaps this town is only big enough for one EV-slinging tech billionaire — James Dyson moved his company’s operations here and will have his first Dyson electric car manufacturing plant in Singapore next year. 

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital Electric and hybrid vehicles Elon Musk

TRENDING

&#039;He said my nipples weren&#039;t sexy&#039;: The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun&#039;s divorce?
'He said my nipples weren't sexy': The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun's divorce?
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
Singapore Night Festival 2019: Top installations to check out this year
Singapore Night Festival 2019: Top installations to check out this year
Chang&#039;e lantern in Chinatown gets &#039;plastic surgery&#039; after complaints
Chang'e lantern in Chinatown gets 'plastic surgery' after complaints
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Diners horrified after &#039;U-shaped white stuff&#039; turns out to be &#039;50 to 100 worms&#039; in Seng Kee mee sua
Diners horrified after 'U-shaped white stuff' turns out to be '50 to 100 worms' in Seng Kee mee sua
To keep her lover, 55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to pass off as own son
55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to keep her lover
Masagos takes on Musk as he throws shade at Tesla’s electric cars
Masagos takes on Musk as he throws shade at Tesla’s electric cars
Man found dead at foot of Toa Payoh block, wife dies of heart attack
Man found dead at foot of Toa Payoh block, wife dies of heart attack
I didn&#039;t wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don&#039;t intend to anymore
I didn't wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don't intend to anymore
Mistress sued for $2m says businessman lover told her she was the &#039;woman in his heart&#039;
Mistress sued for $2m says businessman lover told her she was the 'woman in his heart'
How much savings should I have at 35 in Singapore?
How much savings should I have at 35 in Singapore?

LIFESTYLE

Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Durian stall in CCK to give away XO durians to seniors on Aug 24
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Can you save money by becoming a vegetarian in Singapore?
Can you save money by becoming a vegetarian in Singapore?
Flying long-haul when you&#039;re old: Tips and advice for seniors
Flying long-haul when you're old: Tips and advice for seniors

Home Works

A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey
Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
Worm lived in Chinese man&#039;s brain for 30 years, causing headaches and seizures
Worm lived in Chinese man's brain for 30 years, causing headaches and seizures
Singapore&#039;s miracle man: He returns to rock climbing just 4 months after being told he&#039;d never walk again
Singapore's miracle man: He returns to rock climbing 4 months after being told he'd never walk again

SERVICES