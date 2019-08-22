Masagos takes on Musk as he throws shade at Tesla’s electric cars

It’s no secret that Tesla’s Chief Executive and Tweeter-in-Chief Elon Musk has no love for Singapore’s stance on his snazzy electric vehicles (EVs). Earlier this year, the meme-versed Silicon Valley billionaire slammed the Singapore government for being "unwelcome" to Tesla’s electric dreams, taking issue with the alleged lack of support and glacial pace in adopting EVs.

It took several months, but they're back at it again. In an interview on Wednesday (Aug 21), Minister for Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli shot back at Musk’s comments and asserted that his fancy Tesla cars are just “lifestyle” assets and not so much a solution to climate change.

"What Elon Musk wants to produce is a lifestyle," Masagos said when asked about the entrepreneur's comments, per Bloomberg’s report.

"We are not interested in a lifestyle. We are interested in proper solutions that will address climate problems."