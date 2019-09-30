Meme roundup: All the dank parodies about the NUS molester who escaped jail time

Last week saw a huge uproar erupt online over a controversial decision to sentence a guilty molester to probation in lieu of jail time — thanks to his commendable GPA score.

For his “minor intrusions” of repeatedly outraging the modesty of a female commuter on a train and at Serangoon MRT station, District Judge Jasvender Kaur decided that National University of Singapore undergrad Terence Siow Kai Yuan deserved 21 months of supervised probation.

She rejected the prosecution’s call for the 23-year-old to be jailed for six weeks, stating that his academic results showed he has "potential to excel in life".

The sentence (even Minister of Law K. Shanmugam was taken aback) clearly didn’t sit well with Singaporeans, judging from the glut of memes and parodic posts that emerged on social media over the weekend.

Take a gander at the whole lot of them below.

OC unless i somehow get in trouble for posting this, in which case... Not OC, since i dont have good GPA Posted by KenLeon LuckySeven Chung on Saturday, 28 September 2019

Im beginning to think the courts use a chart like this in light of the recent molestation case Posted by Aaron Tan on Friday, 27 September 2019

2 years jail only if u dun have 4.39 GPA Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Friday, 27 September 2019

Our parents are right. If you study hard and get good grades, you will not only have the 'potential to excel in life' but even get away with molesting someone else. Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Thursday, 26 September 2019

