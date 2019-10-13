What to expect from the Google Pixel 4

Here's everything we know about the Google Pixel 4

Google's Pixel 4 smartphone may just be one of the worst kept secrets in tech history.

The leaks just keep coming, even in the days leading up to the Made by Google event on 15 October. For the most part, Google seems to have embraced the leaks as inevitable.

It confirmed the Pixel 4's design as early as June, revealing a square camera module at the back. The company also talked about the face unlock and motion-sensing radar called Soli in a July blog post, in addition to unveiling a giant Times Square ad with an orange version of the phone in September.

The combination of official disclosures and very, very detailed leaks, including hands-on photos of the phone itself, make it such that there will probably be few surprises come 15 October.