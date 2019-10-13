What to expect from the Google Pixel 4

Here's everything we know about the Google Pixel 4
Google's Pixel 4 smartphone may just be one of the worst kept secrets in tech history.
The leaks just keep coming, even in the days leading up to the Made by Google event on 15 October. For the most part, Google seems to have embraced the leaks as inevitable.
It confirmed the Pixel 4's design as early as June, revealing a square camera module at the back. The company also talked about the face unlock and motion-sensing radar called Soli in a July blog post, in addition to unveiling a giant Times Square ad with an orange version of the phone in September.
The combination of official disclosures and very, very detailed leaks, including hands-on photos of the phone itself, make it such that there will probably be few surprises come 15 October.
Recently, there was even talk of a 5G version of the Pixel 4, arguably one of the more exciting rumours to make its way around. That said, it can get confusing trying to keep track of all the leaks regarding things like the phone's camera, colours, and specifications. To help with that, we've rounded up all the rumours about the phone so far. But remember, not all the rumours carry the same weight, so you shouldn't assume that anything is confirmed unless it came from Google itself. The Pixel 4 and 4 XL will share very similar specifications to most other Android flagships today. They will have a Snapdragon 855 chip, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB and 128GB storage capacities. pThere's no news of larger storage configurations at the moment, which is slightly disappointing, especially since phones like the Galaxy Note 10+ and iPhone 11 Pro Max offer up to 512GB of storage. You do still get unlimited full-resolution storage on Google Photos for pictures uploaded from a Pixel phone though, so that does help somewhat. The main differences between the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will be screen size and battery life. The Pixel 4 will have a 2,800mAh battery and 5.7-inch screen, while the Pixel 4 XL bumps that up to a 3,700mAh battery and 6.3-inch screen. Both are expected to have a high refresh rate 90Hz OLED display as well, which Google is calling Smooth Display. In addition, they'll have stereo speakers, a Titan M security chip, and a dedicated processor called the Pixel Neural Core. The latter looks to be an updated version of last year's Pixel Visual Core, and it's probably responsible in part for the Pixel 4's improved imaging capabilities. Another rumour that has been floated is the phone's dual-SIM capabilities. The Pixel 3 phones had a standard SIM slot and an eSIM, which meant that you could only text, talk, or use data on one activated line at a time. On the other hand, Pixel 4 may have two proper SIM card slots, which would let you have two active lines at once. Design-wise, the phones are expected to ditch the Pixel 3 XL's controversial notch in favour of top and bottom bezels. The top bezel also looks a lot thicker, probably because it has to house Google's Motion Sense radar sensors and Face Unlock hardware. The latter is thought to work a lot like Apple's Face ID, and it's probably why the Pixel 4 appears to lack the usual divot for the fingerprint sensor at the rear. The search giant has actually provided a rather detailed look at the layout of its front sensors, many of which are dedicated to the Face Unlock feature. There's also a square camera module at the back, somewhat similar to the iPhone 11. Some official-looking renders have also surfaced showing the phone in its entirety, courtesy of Evan Blass, who is one of the most reputable leakers around. One big change from last year is the apparent absence of Google's signature two-tone look, and it looks to be missing from the Just Black, Clearly White, and Oh So Orange colours. If past years are anything to go by, Google will release the Pixel 4 in just three colours, but they will still sport familiar contrasting power buttons. However, UK store Mobile Fun has reportedly received information on new colours that the Pixel 4 will offer, including Maybe Pink, Sky Blue, Slightly Green, and Really Yellow. That's a less trusted source than Evan Blass though, so it may not actually pan out. It also seems unlikely that Google will release the Pixel 4 in that many colours, even though I'd really like to see that. Google is finally moving beyond just a single camera this year. The Pixel 4 and 4 XL will have the same camera set up, comprising one 12-megapixel dual-pixel sensor and one 16-megapixel telephoto lens at the rear. The 12-megapixel shooter is likely the same one that is on the Pixel 3, but the telephoto camera is a completely new addition. It's also expected to have just a single front-facing camera, an odd choice since the second wide-angle camera on the Pixel 3 was genuinely useful for fitting more people into a photo. On top of that, there has been talk about new features for the camera, including pretty impressive astrophotography capabilities and dual-exposure controls. Some supposedly official shots have also leaked, including the one below of a night sky. The camera is said to use the Pixel 4's GPU to locate stars in the sky and brighten them. There will also be an improved Night Mode, so you can reasonably expect even better low light performance across the board. The dual-exposure controls sound pretty nifty as well, and you'll get separate sliders to separately manipulate highlights and shadows, in this way preserving detail in both dark and bright areas. According to XDA-Developers, the camera app is also getting quite a big overhaul. You'll get new features like Audio Zoom, Live HDR for previewing HDR in the viewfinder, and something called Mesh Warp. Elsewhere, there are supposedly new controls for when you take pictures and video, such as holding down the shutter button to record a video and a horizontal levelling circle. The most unique thing about the Pixel 4 may just turn out to be its Project Soli-based Motion Sense feature. We don't know what exactly this will entail, but the gist of it is that it will let you use gestures to interact with the phone without needing to touch it. This includes doing things like controlling music, snoozing alarms, and silencing calls, among others. This is the first time radar technology will be used to enable interactive hand gestures on a phone, and it could be key to helping the Pixel 4 stand out. That said, 9to5Google supposedly found evidence that Motion Sense will only work in select countries and apps, mostly because it requires the use of the Project Soli radar system, which in turn means that Google needs to seek permission from the relevant authorities in each country. Fortunately, Singapore appears to be on this preliminary list. In addition, Google has supposedly whitelisted certain music apps for use with Motion Sense on Pixel 4, including the most popular ones like Spotify and YouTube. This article was first published in Hardware Zone.
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.