2NE1 is back: K-pop stars including G-Dragon, Aespa’s Winter and Babymonster attend reunion concert

Blackjacks, are y'all still okay after last night's (Oct 4) concert?

It has been over a decade since K-pop legends 2NE1 last went on tour and nine years since they last performed together (excluding their surprise 2022 Coachella reunion), but fans were as hyped as ever for CL, Dara, Park Bom and Minzy to go on their 15th anniversary Welcome Back Asia tour.

It appears that some of their fans are fellow K-pop idols, as social media was abuzz with the news that BigBang's G-Dragon, girl group Babymonster and Aespa's Winter were in attendance on Oct 4 at the Olympic Hall in Seoul.

G-Dragon, Aespa’s Winter and BABYMONSTER have all attended the 2ne1’s concert in Seoul today! pic.twitter.com/3oRR5Gsh1c — el (@baesdolls) October 4, 2024

Other celebs at the show include MBlaq's Thunder (Dara's brother), his wife Mimi (formerly of Gugudan) and his former bandmate Lee Joon.

MBLAQ's Lee Joon, Thunder, and Mimi are also in attendance for Day 1 of 2NE1’s WELCOME BACK concert in Seoul.#WELCOMEBACK_2NE1#투애니원_제일_잘_나가

2NE1 DARA IS BACK

ctto. pic.twitter.com/n962G24ge2 — 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐢𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐚 (@allinfordara) October 4, 2024

Beginning the show with Come Back Home, 2NE1 continued with hits including Fire, Clap Your Hands, Ugly and I Am The Best.

Setlist for 2NE1’s comeback tour:



Come Back Home

Fire

Clap Your Hands

Do You Love Me

Falling In Love

I Don’t Care

The Baddest Female

MTBD

Missing You

It Hurts

If I Were You

Lonely

I Love You

Ugly

Gotta Be You

Come Back Home

I Am The Best

Go Away

Happy

In The Club

Crush

I Don’t… pic.twitter.com/WzZ9j6kP8u — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 4, 2024

Several K-pop idols, including IU, Twice and Stray Kids also sent their well wishes to 2NE1 in the form of video messages that were played during the concert.

KPOP acts that have sent messages for 2NE1’s welcome back concert today:



BABYMONSTER

NEWJEANS

IVE

AESPA

KISS OF LIFE

(G)I-DLE

STRAY KIDS

IU

BOYNEXTDOOR

TREASURE

TWICE

G-DRAGON

ZICO pic.twitter.com/OiUhtbR7E0 — el (@baesdolls) October 4, 2024

2NE1 will perform in Seoul for two more nights before heading off to various locations around Asia, including Singapore on Dec 21.

Tickets for the concert here start at $198 and go on presale Oct 8 and general sale the next day on Ticketmaster.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DAtfnVXp8Ln/[/embed]

[[nid:698702]]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.