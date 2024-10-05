Award Banner
2NE1 is back: K-pop stars including G-Dragon, Aespa’s Winter and Babymonster attend reunion concert

2NE1 held their first concert in a decade on Oct 4 in Seoul.
Drima Chakraborty
October 05, 2024

Blackjacks, are y'all still okay after last night's (Oct 4) concert?

It has been over a decade since K-pop legends 2NE1 last went on tour and nine years since they last performed together (excluding their surprise 2022 Coachella reunion), but fans were as hyped as ever for CL, Dara, Park Bom and Minzy to go on their 15th anniversary Welcome Back Asia tour.

It appears that some of their fans are fellow K-pop idols, as social media was abuzz with the news that BigBang's G-Dragon, girl group Babymonster and Aespa's Winter were in attendance on Oct 4 at the Olympic Hall in Seoul. 

Other celebs at the show include MBlaq's Thunder (Dara's brother), his wife Mimi (formerly of Gugudan) and his former bandmate Lee Joon.

Beginning the show with Come Back Home, 2NE1 continued with hits including Fire, Clap Your Hands, Ugly and I Am The Best.

Several K-pop idols, including IU, Twice and Stray Kids also sent their well wishes to 2NE1 in the form of video messages that were played during the concert.

2NE1 will perform in Seoul for two more nights before heading off to various locations around Asia, including Singapore on Dec 21.

Tickets for the concert here start at $198 and go on presale Oct 8 and general sale the next day on Ticketmaster.

