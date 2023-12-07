8 'husbands'? Malaysian bride brings life-sized BTS standees to own wedding, one nearly breaks

No BTS? No problem.

While fans of the Korean boy band may be feeling dread as the remaining four members begin their mandatory military enlistment this month, this Malaysian fan took her love to the next level by bringing life-sized standees of all seven members to her wedding.

"P.O.V. it's your wedding day so you invited seven military men," wrote Ena Izzati Jamri who tied the knot on Sunday (Dec 3).

In a video uploaded to her TikTok account, which has now racked up over 879,000 views, Ena's bridesmaids could be seen bringing the cardboard cutouts of Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook onto the dais.

Ena snaps photos with her groom Muhamad Nasrul, who holds up eight fingers - to jokingly indicate that he is her eighth husband - as they stand in between the standees.

She concluded: "Thank god, everything went well. Received one of the best blessings from seven of them."

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@enaizsati_/video/7308367524247129345?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7309409862793217538[/embed]

The 25-year-old spoke to Malaysian media mStar where she shared that she didn't expect her family to support the idea of bringing the BTS standees, but they did.

"They have been very supportive and cool with me when I wished to bring the standees to the ceremony," said Ena.

According to her, Nasrul also agreed with the idea to lighten the wedding atmosphere and her father helped with bringing the cutouts from their home in Klang to the wedding hall.

"Our families on both sides know my interest in the group. I was moved when everyone supported me," she added.

"On my big day, for memory sake, I asked my siblings and cousins to bring the cutouts on stage for photography sessions. After all, many in my family are fans of BTS too."

She explained she's had the cutout figures since last year and brought them to BTS-related gatherings with other fans as well.

Due to the frequent usage and fragile acrylic material of the standees, the Jimin cutout now appears broken at the neck, which didn't go unnoticed among TikTok users.

"Jimin's neck is broken," remarked one netizen in the comments section, adding crying emojis.

"I couldn't bear to see Jimin's drooping head," said another.

Another joked how 'Jimin' still attended the wedding despite "being injured": "Stan Jimin."

Regarding those who thought poorly of her actions, Ena told mStar she couldn't care less.

She continued: "I'm blessed to have a husband who understands and supports my interests… I see nothing wrong in it as long as there is a limit. My advice is to keep your interests going and do what you feel like doing because opportunities like this don't come often."

RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook will be enlisting this month while Jin, J-Hope and Suga are already serving. According to their label Bighit Music, the seven members are expected to regroup in 2025.

