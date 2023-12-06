Gossip mill: Vincent Wong leaves TVB after 16 years, 'Jungkook is bald' trends on X, Andy Lau escorts wife and daughter to late father's wake

Vincent Wong leaves TVB after 16 years

After 16 years with TVB, Hong Kong actor Vincent Wong revealed that he has parted ways with the broadcasting company.

The 40-year-old attended the lensing ceremony for his upcoming TVB drama titled Black Moonlight yesterday (Dec 5) where he announced his departure.

"If there are suitable roles here, I will come back to film. I am very happy to work with this group of brothers and sisters again. I feel like I am coming home," said Vincent, adding that his contract with TVB expired six months ago.

He explained that he currently does not have a contract with an agency and handles work arrangements himself.

Vincent entered showbiz as a singer in 2005 and signed a contract with TVB in 2007, making his acting debut in the drama Wars of In-Laws season 2.

He has since won multiple awards such as the Best Actor award in the 2017 and 2020 TVB Anniversary Awards, to name a few.

'Jungkook is bald' trends on X

BTS' Jungkook has gone viral yet again - this time for his shaved head.

The 26-year-old held a livestream on the social media platform Weverse with fellow members RM, V and Jimin last night.

The livestream was titled "I'll be back safely", as the four of them will be enlisting in the military sometime this month. Other members Jin, J-Hope and Suga are already enlisted.

Jungkook, who was clad in a black beanie and hoodie for most of the livestream, quickly went viral after speeding past the camera with his shaved head right before ending the livestream.

IM SCREAMIBG JUNGKOOK JUST RAN SO FAST WITH HIS SHAVED HEAD pic.twitter.com/BhnO1tQXvo — jungkook admirer₇ (@dreamjeons) December 5, 2023

'Jungkook is bald' began trending on X under the K-pop topic as fans laughed over his antics.

Last October, the group's label Bighit Music revealed that the seven of them plan to reunite in 2025 after completing their military service.

Andy Lau escorts wife and daughter to late father's wake

Hong Kong veteran actor Andy Lau attended his father Lau Li's funeral at noon yesterday.

According to local media reports, the 62-year-old escorted his wife, former model Carol Chu, and their 11-year-old daughter Hanna into the funeral parlour after they arrived in a white seven-seater car soon after 2pm.

Carol and Hanna are rarely seen in public, let alone with the Heavenly King, and reports also stated that the mother-daughter pair were last seen in public five years ago. Their appearance understandably caused a stir among the media present.

The elderly man reportedly died on Dec 20 at the age of 97.

