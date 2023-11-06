Actress Shin Ye-eun spotted filming with Running Man cast in Singapore, doing penalty at Clarke Quay

In Running Man, you have to win a set of challenges or incur a penalty — and even guests aren't exempt from the latter.
The cast — Yoo Jae-seok, Haha, Jee Seok-jin, Kim Jong-kook, Song Ji-hyo and Yang Se-chan — were recently shooting for an episode in Singapore, and joining them were The Glory actress Shin Ye-eun and former esports player Hong Jin-ho.
A video uploaded by TikTok user Baechno yesterday (Nov 5) shows the cast arriving at a filming location, with Ye-eun, 25, and Se-chan, 36, then taking a ride of the Slingshot at Clarke Quay as a penalty.
The rest of the cast watched on and cheered from a distance.
@baechno Runningman episode filming in Singapore!! Finally after so many years 🥹 #runningman #yoojaesuk #haha #jisukjin #kimjongkook #yangsechan #songjihyo #shinyeeun ♬ 사랑스러워 - Kim Jong Kook
Ye-eun first gained popularity for her role in K-drama A-Teen (2018) and its sequel A-Teen 2 (2019). She has since starred in Revenge of Others (2022) and The Glory (2022-2023).
The clips shared by fans did not show them being catapulted into the air, though one video did capture the duo dancing.
@kbsiu Very lucky to see them in my life. #runningman #singapore #runningmansg ♬ original sound - kbsiu
The Running Man cast also headed to Lau Pa Sat on the evening on Nov 4, with fans crowding the food court to get a glimpse of their favourite variety show stars.
@melade02 Running man finally in Singapore again! Never thought I would be able to see Yoo Jae Suk up close in Singapore! #runningman #yoojaesuk #유재석 #송지효 #양세찬 #런닝맨 #신예은 #하하 #김종국 #지석진 #songjihyo #jisukjin #haha #kimjongkook #runningmaninsg ♬ Baddie - IVE
Lucky fans also got to take group photos with Seok-jin and Jong-kook.
The cast were in Singapore from Friday, Nov 3 to Sunday, Nov 5.
Other places they filmed at included the Mandai Wildlife Reserve — they were reportedly spotted at both Bird Paradise and the Night Safari — and the Bugis area — at Haji Lane, a prawn noodle shop and a foot spa at North Bridge Road.
They also visited the Bee Cheng Hiang Grillery in Serangoon.
@abcdefgrxce Running Man filming in Singapore!! Can’t believe I got to see them irl 🥹 Hope they’ll have a fanmeet in SG soon 🫶🏻 #runningman #runningmaninsg #yoojaesuk #kimjongkook #songjihyo #haha #jisukjin #yangsechan #shinyeeun #korean #varietyshow #varietyshowkorea #런닝맨 ♬ 좋아 - Jee Seok Jin & Yoo Jae Seok & Kim Jong Kook & HAHA & Song Ji Hyo & Lee Kwang Soo & Jeon So Min & Yang Se Chan
Notably absent from the group was former cast member Jeon So-min, who recently left the show after six years.
Her agency, King Kong By Starship, announced that the 37-year-old "ultimately decided that she needs some time to recharge in order to show a better side of herself".
So-min filmed her final episode on Oct 30, sharing a photo of herself on her Instagram Story with a yellow cake topped with photos of her from the show and a selfie with Ji-hyo and Haha.
ALSO READ: 'A gentleman': BTS' V earns praises for taking Jeon So-min's penalty on Running Man despite placing first
