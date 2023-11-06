Actress Shin Ye-eun spotted filming with Running Man cast in Singapore, doing penalty at Clarke Quay

In Running Man, you have to win a set of challenges or incur a penalty — and even guests aren't exempt from the latter.

The cast — Yoo Jae-seok, Haha, Jee Seok-jin, Kim Jong-kook, Song Ji-hyo and Yang Se-chan — were recently shooting for an episode in Singapore, and joining them were The Glory actress Shin Ye-eun and former esports player Hong Jin-ho.

A video uploaded by TikTok user Baechno yesterday (Nov 5) shows the cast arriving at a filming location, with Ye-eun, 25, and Se-chan, 36, then taking a ride of the Slingshot at Clarke Quay as a penalty.

The rest of the cast watched on and cheered from a distance.

Ye-eun first gained popularity for her role in K-drama A-Teen (2018) and its sequel A-Teen 2 (2019). She has since starred in Revenge of Others (2022) and The Glory (2022-2023).

The clips shared by fans did not show them being catapulted into the air, though one video did capture the duo dancing.

The Running Man cast also headed to Lau Pa Sat on the evening on Nov 4, with fans crowding the food court to get a glimpse of their favourite variety show stars.

Lucky fans also got to take group photos with Seok-jin and Jong-kook.

The cast were in Singapore from Friday, Nov 3 to Sunday, Nov 5.

Other places they filmed at included the Mandai Wildlife Reserve — they were reportedly spotted at both Bird Paradise and the Night Safari — and the Bugis area — at Haji Lane, a prawn noodle shop and a foot spa at North Bridge Road.

They also visited the Bee Cheng Hiang Grillery in Serangoon.

Notably absent from the group was former cast member Jeon So-min, who recently left the show after six years.

Her agency, King Kong By Starship, announced that the 37-year-old "ultimately decided that she needs some time to recharge in order to show a better side of herself".

So-min filmed her final episode on Oct 30, sharing a photo of herself on her Instagram Story with a yellow cake topped with photos of her from the show and a selfie with Ji-hyo and Haha.

ALSO READ: 'A gentleman': BTS' V earns praises for taking Jeon So-min's penalty on Running Man despite placing first

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.